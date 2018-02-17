KOCHI: A three-member notorious gang involved in the robbery of a high-end rare camera worth Rs 17 lakh from a house at Kaloor was busted by the police on Friday. Kottaram Babu, 55, of Pothenkode, Thiruvananthapuram, Ani aka Thiyofin, 34, of Sankhumukham and Njarakkal resident Rexon were arrested by North Police.

The police had passed on the information to the Chennai, Mangaluru and Bengaluru police about the theft and asked them to inform whether anyone tried to sell the high-end camera. Meanwhile, the trio tried to sell the gadget to a customer at Bengaluru over the phone. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police got the information and informed the City police. Upon tracing the call details, it was found they were made from a lodge at Thevara.

Based on the details, the police arrested Ani and Rexon from the lodge. Whereas Babu was caught with the help of Thiruvananthapuram shadow police.The police said Babu was involved in over 60 robbery cases in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Ani is also an accused in robbery, bomb-hurling and murder cases. "The trio admitted they are involved in robbery cases reported from near Aluva UC College, Kalamassery and Vazhakkala. They admitted they sold the ornaments in jewellery shops," they said.