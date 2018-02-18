KOCHI: The indefinite bus strike has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Kochi Metro which registered a significant increase in ridership.Within 48 hours of the strike launched by the bus operators demanding a raise in the minimum fare to `10, the Kochi Metro generated a revenue of over `20 lakh, higher than normal days. As per figures provided by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, 34,386 people used the Metro to reach their destinations on Friday, recording a total revenue of `10.6 lakh.

“The ridership was high on the second day of the strike too. Figures at 7 pm show 33,295 people used the services. If the revenue on Friday was `10.6 lakh, we could generate `10.7 lakh by 7 pm,” said a KMRL source.

“It is encouraging that more people have started using the Metro services. We hope the ridership will increase in the coming days. All are welcome to the Kochi Metro,” said KMRL managing director Mohammad Hanish. Meanwhile, Transport Minister A K Saseendran has called the protesters for a discussion on their demands at the Kozhikode Guest House on Sunday. However, the bus operators’ association said they will not participate in any kind of negotiation meeting.