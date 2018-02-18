KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has initiated steps to eradicate begging from the commercial capital of Kerala within the next 100 days. A meeting chaired by Mayor Soumini Jain held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Saturday, formulated the action plan for banning begging activities within the corporation limits.

The meeting was attended by Ernakulam Assistant Collector Eesha Priya, Corporation standing committee members, councillors, police officers, Child Protection Committee members, representatives of NGOs and residents’ associations.

In the meeting, it was decided that legal steps would be initiated to ban begging which has increased in the city recently. “In the coming 100 days, the city will become beggar-free. Children from other states who are engaged in begging will be admitted to rehabilitation centres and shelter homes run by NGOs and welfare organisations. “The corporation will provide food, accommodation and other facilities to them. With the assistance of the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA), steps will be taken to sent women and children engaged in begging to their native states.

“As part of the activities to be initiated to turn Kochi into a beggar-free city, a WhatsApp account and helpline number to pass on information about beggars will be launched,” a press statement issued by the corporation stated. The Mayor said activities for turning Kochi into a beggar-free city would get full cooperation from the local self-governing body. In the corporation council meeting held last week, the issue was a major topic of discussion.During the meeting, Soumini Jain asked councillors to take necessary steps to curb it.

“It is the public which allows the begging mafia to spread its tentacles by offering them money. The public should feel concerned when these kind of incidents are reported from different parts of the city,” Jain said. According to her, the police should take urgent steps to remove the beggars from the city. At the council meeting, the Mayor had directed the councillors and standing committee chiefs to take necessary measures to curb begging in their respective areas with the support of residents’ associations and NGOs.