KOCHI: Health Minister K K Shylaja said the government hospitals in the state would be modernised on a par with those in the private sector and will be made more people-friendly.She was addressing the participants at the two-day annual global conclave organised by the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) here.Shylaja said the government-run hospitals in the state would be provided with more amenities.

The government hospitals which provide high standards of service will be officially acknowledged. “Kerala has to make concrete efforts to maintain its high health index. The increase in the number of dengue fever cases and non-communicable lifestyle diseases like cancer and diabetes in the state is alarming. The focus needs to be brought back to the primary and preventive healthcare measures. It is also essential to make medical treatment affordable to all,” she said.

Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath said when government hospitals can rely on the funds from the government exchequer, the private hospitals are functioning on the revenue received from patients.

K K Shylaja and Mar Andrews Thazath gave away awards to 50 institutions for excellence in healthcare under various categories, including Patient-friendly Hospital; Green Hospital; Quality Beyond Accreditation; Best Teaching Hospital; Nursing Excellence Award; Best Hospital to Work For; and Excellence in Community Engagement. The criteria were predetermined and the awards are decided by an eminent external jury.

Among the hospitals in Kerala, Aster Medcity, Kochi, was adjudged the ‘Best Hospital to Work For’.

It was also honoured for Excellence in Community Engagement. Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, and Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, were awarded under the ‘Quality Beyond Accreditation’ category.

DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences was awarded in under the ‘Green Hospital’ category and Aster MIMS, Kozhikode, was awarded for its ‘Excellence in Community Engagement’.