KOCHI: The indefinite bus strike has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Kochi Metro which registered a significant increase in ridership. Within 48 hours of the strike launched by the bus operators demanding a raise in the minimum fare to Rs10, the Kochi Metro generated a revenue of over Rs 20 lakh, higher than normal days. As per figures provided by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, 34,386 people used the Metro to reach their destinations on Friday, recording a total revenue of Rs 10.6 lakh.

“The ridership was high on the second day of the strike too. Figures at 7 pm show 33,295 people used the services. If the revenue on Friday was Rs 10.6 lakh, we could generate Rs 10.7 lakh by 7 pm,” said a KMRL source.

“It is encouraging that more people have started using the Metro services. We hope the ridership will increase in the coming days. All are welcome to the Kochi Metro,” said KMRL managing director Mohammad Hanish. Meanwhile, Transport Minister A K Saseendran has called the protesters for a discussion on their demands at the Kozhikode Guest House on Sunday. However, the bus operators’ association said they will not participate in any kind of negotiation meeting.