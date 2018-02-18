KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department on Saturday found major variation in the quantity of foodgrain stocked at the Civil Supplies NFSA godowns at Aluva and Eroor. The variation in rice quantity was found in a raid conducted at the godowns by a team led by Legal Metrology Department Deputy Controller R Ram Mohan on Saturday. The officers with Legal Metrology Department suspect the variation in quantity is due to the diversion of foodgrain to the black market. The Legal Metrology Department officers conducted the raid after monitoring the supplies sent from these godowns to ration depots across the district.

“The variation was found in the stocks of rice to be supplied to ration depots from Aluva and Eroor Civil Supplies NFSA godowns. For every 750 kg of rice measured by the authorities as part of the raid, it was found there was a discrepancy of 17 kg. We had a tip-off about the illegal activity a month ago and our officers were deployed for surveillance of these depots. The raid which commenced in the morning continued till evening and tonnes of rice were weighed again,” he said. A case has been registered under section 30 of the Legal Metrology Act against the person in charge of the godowns.

“In the wake of such a massive variation, we will conduct checking in other godowns in Ernakulam and other districts soon,” he said. Assistant Controllers B S Jayakumar and P Shamon, Inspectors Bimal, Balu and Jaly Antony and squad members Jain and Francis took part in the raid at the godowns. “The rice is diverted from the godown to black market for which the officers in charge of godowns might be getting a commission. Such diversion may attract an inquiry from the part of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) as well,” said a member of the team which conducted the raid.