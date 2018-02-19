KOCHI: ‘ICONS-2018’, the international conference on sonar systems and sensors, organised by the

Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) here will be held at the ADLUX International Convention Exhibition Centre, Karukutty, Angamaly from Thursday till Saturday. ISRO chairman K Sivan will inaugurate the conference and DRDO(Defence Research and Development Organisation) chairman S Christopher will preside over the inaugural function.

The conference aims to pool the knowledge in the domain of sonar and underwater sensors, underwater surveillance and communications from across the world. With sessions covering every aspect of sonar systems and underwater sensors, ICONS-2018 plans to establish a network of all leading practitioners in this domain.

Arogyaswami J Paulraj from Stanford University in the US and John Summerscales from the School of Engineering, Plymouth University, UK will deliver the keynote address on the first and second day, respectively.

Other key speakers, include Flemming Jakobsen from DHI Denmark; Manell Elias Zakharia from the French Naval Academy; Angelino Farina from University of Parma, Italy; Bertrand Dubus from Institutd’ Electronique, France; Yves Doisy from Thales Underwater Systems, France and Da Silva Felisberto from University of Aguilere, Portugal.

The three-day conference will have scientific sessions on 11 broad themes which will run in four parallel tracks. Each session will be addressed by speakers from both within the country and outside, apart from keynote lectures. Around 200 papers are expected to be presented at the meet.