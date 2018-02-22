Heritage tramway museum: Gateway to wonders of nature

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heritage tramway museum can be developed as a gateway to the wonders of Parambikulam reserve forest which is a treasure trove of flora and fauna. Panoramic waterfalls, lush green forest cover even in the peak of summer, endangered species of wildlife such as the tiger and leopard, peacock, the Great Indian Pied Hornbill along with wild elephants, sambars, deer and other animals are the major attractions of Parambikulam.

The Athirappilly waterfalls, described as the largest in the state, and others like Vazhachal and Charpa are the other attractions. Vazhachal Inspection Bungalow, from where the Charles, the Prince of Wales, watched the waterfall, is a delight for wildlife enthusiasts.

However, tourists are not allowed to go deep inside the reserve forest. “There are no major restrictions for tourists in the Vazhachal forest region. All around the year tourists are allowed in to see the waterfalls and wildlife from a safe distance,” said N Rajesh, DFO, Vazhachal. He said except for a few structures, there are hardly any remnents of the erstwhile tramway left in the forest. “A huge chunk of them was either destroyed during the course of the time or taken away from the region,” he added.