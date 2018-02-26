KOCHI: Alfin Jolly wants to be a priest. The art work ‘Wings of peace’ he presented at the Tattwa arts exhibition, Crayon Box, elucidates the story of this peace-loving, young mind.Aaron V Joseph was bursting with excitement as he explained the story behind his work showing a yellow flower amidst greenery. He has painted a photo that he himself took. The faculty at Tattwa is looking forward to adding photography lessons to the curriculum citing the aptitude students show for it.

Showing an independent streak

in art  Albin Mathew

Like Alfin and Aaron, nine other students also showed off their creations - done with crayons - nat the exhibition. The exhibition held at Ledhi art cafe will go on till March 9. Painting teacher Bhavana Radhesh was candid as she spoke of her students.

“Each of them chose the ideas and did the painting within two weeks. They help each other out and I am glad to see their confidence going up. This is very encouraging. All the art work was done with crayons and were melted. The ideas they came up with actually left me amazed. They hold great potential and promise,” she said, of the 22 works were on show.

Tattwa follows the National Institution of open schools curriculum. “Every child has a potential and our flexible curriculum helps us to identify this potential in them,” said Maya Mohan, director of Tattwa.

“Many ofthem lacked confidence. We were able to help them with it. Not everyone can be a doctor or engineer and the concept that only these jobs have a ‘status’ in society is unacceptable. This will have a negative effect on students. We tell our students to pursue whatever field they excel in and help them to do so.”