KOCHI: At long last, after precious lives were cut short and several persons suffered lifelong injuries as a result of the perilously dangling cables and wires strung up from the lamp posts, the Corporation has woken up to the menace. It is learnt the civic body has set March 15 as the deadline for tagging the cables, failing which, they will be removed.

The key decision came during the meeting of cable and mobile operators convened by the Town Planning Committee chairperson at the Corporation office here the other day. As per the decision, the cable and the mobile operators have to tag their cables.

“If the corporation starts removing the cables, it will some inconvenience to the public. We have given strict instruction to the cable and the mobile operators to tag the cables. A March 15 deadline was also set to complete the tagging process,” said Town Planning Committee chairperson Shiny Mathew.

The civic body’s decision to issue the ultimatum came after TNIE repeatedly highlighted the issue before the Corporation over the past couple of years.

The Corporation has identified some of the roads mainly affected by the dangling cable menace. These include Main office, T D Road; A K Seshadri Road; Market Road; Edappally; Thammanam; Palarivattom; Vyttila; Toch H Road; K P Vallon Road; Panampilly Nagar; Subhas Chandra Bose Road; Pachalam; SRM Road; Palluruthy; Thoppumpady; Edakochi Road; Fort Kochi; K B Jacob Road and Kunnumpuram Road.

“At present, it is difficult to clear all the areas in the district within a short span of time. Roads which are vulnerable to the cable menace will be included in the first phase. With the deadline set to expire in just over two weeks, cables which are not tagged by the agencies will be removed by the Corporation without any further notice,” said Shiny.

However, the Opposition councillors are of the opinion the Corporation had on several past occasions promised to take steps to address the issue but to no avail. “By merely raising the issue in the council, there will be no tangible result. They are playing with the lives of the public,” said Opposition leader K J Antony.

In fact, the Corporation is yet to convene a meeting of KSEB officers as their low-lying cables too, pose a threat to commuters. The Corporation is of the opinion government officers are not showing an interest in the meeting convened by local bodies.

“Since the power passes through the KSEB line, the public can’t remove such cables. Areas like Panampally Nagar, Palarivsttom, Kaloor, Vyttila and Banerji Road are mostly affected by this menace,” said a corporation staff.