KOCHI: Love is a subject which has been frequently used in most films, be it Mollywood, Bollywood or Hollywood. But often the depression that a lover undergoes after a heartbreak is often not given much importance. But Bilahari has directed ‘Haram’, a music video album where he has captured the emotion of the lover who goes into depression after losing his battle with love.

The song shows how falling in love and falling out has its effect on the boy and the girl. But what makes this song different from other Malayalam music videos is the lip-locking scene, which has been shot without any embarrassment.

It has just been a week since its release, but the music video has already reached 2 lakh views and a big hit in other social media too. Bilahari says he himself was going through depression and it was then the idea to make the music video struck him.

“I happened to come across my friend’s Facebook post where he had described how a woman hands over her emotions into a man’s hand when she falls in love with him,” he says. “It was that post that inspired me to think about the themes that deal with women and gave me the thought that when you love a girl, it should be done carefully.”

The song is sung by Mujeeb Majeed and Devika Ashok and is written by Vineeth Vasudevan. Dubsmash-fame Vishnu Unnikrishnan has donned the male role while the female character has been played by Megha Mathew. Musician Govind Menon of ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’ has performed a solo violin.

Speaking about the much-discussed lip-lock scene, the director says that the actors were very supportive to shoot the scene as it is the way through which the depth of a relationship is best highlighted.“The video has been doing well on YouTube and people from outside Kerala have also liked it,” says Bilahari. “We are planning the song in Tamil and Telugu too.”