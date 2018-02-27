KOCHI: The Sabari Railway Samrakshana Samithi will take out a march from Latha Stand to PO Junction in Muvattupuzha on Wednesday in protest against the delay in implementation of the Rs 2,000-plus crore rail project.The march will be followed by other protest measures, including crawling on knees, at 4.30 pm on the same day.

The 111-km Sabari project, which is expected to help in the development of more than 35 towns in the hilly terrains from Angamaly to Erumely, has been on the backburner for around two decades now. The project was approved way back in 1998.

“The project will help in the overall betterment of more than 50 lakh people residing in the area. It will help reduce the price of goods which are now being transported through roads and will also enhance the hill produce trade. We cannot tolerate the lackadaisical attitude anymore. We are going ahead with the protests and hopefully, the government will take notice of it. Several governments came to power after the launch of the project, and even the attitude of people have changed. Most of them are now ready to give their land if the need arises. However the uncertainty is disheartening,” O S Samad, chairman, Sabari Railway Samrakshana Samithi, told reporters here.

“The Centre’s last three Railway budgets had allocated Rs 85 crore, Rs 213 crore and Rs 220 crore respectively for the project, besides an additional fund of Rs 50 crore. This would take the total amount with the railway board for the project to Rs 568 crore. If the amount is not used within this March, it will lapse.“Though many years have passed since the stone-laying ceremony for the ‘sabari rail’ project, nothing has materialised yet,” stated a release issued by the Sabari Railway Samrakshana Samithi.