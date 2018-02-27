KOCHI: Antibiotics are prescribed widely across all specialities. Antibiotic resistance is not essentially a new phenomenon. The first case of antibiotic resistance was noted as early as 1943, soon after the discovery of penicillin. But that too, was not the beginning as drug-resistant bacterial genes were found in a 4 million-year-old cave, several decades before antibiotic discovery!! This just reiterates that we are just guests in the land of bugs and they are here to evade, survive and flourish.

Over the years of increasing antibiotic use, antibiotic resistance has increased multifold and we are left with a handful of antibiotics to choose. Infections that commonly affect humans like urinary infection and diarrhoea have become difficult to treat due to antibiotic resistance and can be a fatal disease due to infection with antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Humans are to blame and is complicated by various factors that come into play. As the world is well connected, becoming ‘one small world’ due to increasing travel across continents, infections become widespread across the world in a span of days. It is expected that by 2030 India will be left with almost no antibiotic to treat simple infections like urinary tract infections.

The problem is huge and involves the prescriber (need not always be a doctor in our country!!), the patient, the society and limited resources. Let us see what role each have to play and why we need to prioritize this effort to preserve the existing antibiotics for our own survival and future generations.

The prescriber and the patient

The saddest part is that the prescriber of antibiotics is not always a trained doctor. The reason for mentioning this is because of the worrisome habit of buying antibiotic as an over the counter prescription or prescription by people not trained and qualified in thefield of medicine, which is rampant in our country. This results in inappropriate choice, abuse, improper dose and inadequate duration of treatment - all these are fertile soil for antibiotic resistance. Suboptimal doses and duration will make the bug to mutate, develop resistance and escape the effect of the antibiotic.

It is not only the person who is abusing affected by antibiotic resistance, due to transmission from person to person, spreads across a population. Thus unlike other medications, antibiotics are the only drug even if abused in limited setting can result in widespread drug resistance resulting in antibiotic failure in a large population.

Fever is a common problem faced by a doctor and always a concern for both the patient and the doctor. But fever is not always due to infection and not all fever need antibiotic therapy. Any fever needs appropriate evaluation to rule out infection, as timely management is essential for a good outcome.

The decision to start an antibiotic is made based on one’s symptoms and if needed some tests to decide whether antibiotics are indicated or not.

The choice of antibiotic depends on the type of infection and keeping in mind, current resistance pattern of the bugs. Overuse/ abuse of antibiotics especially for cough, cold and viral diarrhoea will result in drug resistance. It is easier to treat it with an antibiotic but takes more time and effort to explain to explain to a patient that he does not have an infection needing antibiotic and not to prescribe it!!

This is the era of Google, symptom matching for diagnosis (3rd year syndrome- as we call it in medical education) and googling the doctors with genuine and sometimes bewildering questions. But doing a symptom analysis and procuring over the counter antibiotics- not only harm oneself but also fuel antibiotic resistance due to inappropriate and half completed antibiotic regimes. But please remember that antibiotic is of immense help for bacterial infections and are life savers if appropriately used.

Hospitals

Hospitals do have a major role to play. It is their duty to stock approved antibiotics, promote appropriate use of antibiotics, make hospital-based guidelines for selecting antibiotics and update doctors about antibiotic resistance pattern based on the hospital data or available guidelines from time to time.

By promoting appropriate use of antibiotics, a hospital will prevent the development of resistance within the hospital units and help preserve broad-spectrum antibiotics for life-threatening infections.