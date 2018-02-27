KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has come up with a new technology that will help fish farmers and fishermen do away with their dependence on middlemen. CMFRI has developed a multivendor e-commerce website and mobile app to help fish farmers and fishermen sell their produce and marine catch directly to the customers.

The website and mobile app named ‘marinefishsales’ was developed under the National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project of CMFRI as part of improving the income of the coastal community. The initiative is one way to tackle the situation prevailing along the coastal belt due to dwindling catches.

The portal is an interface of multi-vendors and consumers with CMFRI performing the administrative role between them. Fishermen and fish farmers who want to sell their catch and fish online may form Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and register with the platform. CMFRI will monitor the vendor profiles, order status and sales.

Various fishermen self-help groups can register as vendors (fishers and farmers) based on their products to sell and update their stock availability time to time which shall be displayed on the website and the app. Customers can place their order after choosing the fish, either cleaned or raw, from respective farmers or fishermen groups. At present payment is available only on cash-on-delivery mode.

“The e-commerce platform developed by NICRA project of the CMFRI will be greatly beneficial to the fishermen and fish farming community to increase their income. It will put an end to the exploitation of these fisherfolks by the middlemen,” said Dr P U Zacharia, principal investigator of the NICRA project.

Quality fish

The portal will be beneficial for consumers, he said. “Quality and fresh fish at a reasonable price will be made available for online sale. Fresh farmed fish such as sea bass, pearl spot, tilapia, red snapper, cobia cultured in ponds and backwaters along with various fish caught daily from the sea by fishermen will be available. The facility will boost selling of fresh fishes, both cultured and captured, with higher profits to the fishermen and fish farmers,” Dr Zacharia said.



CMFRI’s support for forming SHGs

A team under Dr N Aswathy, senior scientist of CMFRI will guide the fishermen and fish farmers to form self-help groups. CMFRI will identify and manage the eligible self-help groups as vendors to maintain the quality of fish, Dr Aswathy said.