KOCHI: The students and faculty of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School Pattom are on their way to achieve major literary goals with their book donation project.They started a project last year of collecting about one lakh books and donating it to the school library. The school radio club with the help of the literary forum Sahithy and Balajana Sakhyam has collected around 2,000 books and donated them to the library in an event titled Aksharalaksham’.

“The set of Disney books, which is approximately worth Rs 50,000 were collected by the forum in association with the radio club from different sources. We have already managed to collect over 24,000 books in different phases.” Says Binny Joseph, Director of Sahithy,The literary project was launched previous year with the aim of reaching a count of one lakh books by the year 2021.

According to Binny, the programme’s goal is to ensure one book per student. After having organised a number of several literary activities and initiatives with the participation of students, books were collected on occasions like birthdays and donated to the library. She said that they were able to get about 5,000 books in the first phase and 7,000 in the second. “This year, so far we have got approximately 14,500 books, including those collected during birthdays and other special events”, she added.

The school through its ambitious mission intents to encourage the habit of reading among students. The set of books were donated recently at an event presided by School Principal C C John. Saksharata Mission director Sreekala was the chief guest which was also attended by the Headmistress Asha Annie George.

With many classes having their own individual libraries, the school, in association with the forum, has come out with a few poetry collections and other books penned down by the students.