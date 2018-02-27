KOCHI: The final year students of the Department of Communicative English, St Teresa’s College, organised the main event of the public relations campaign, ‘Stain the Stigma’ recently here at the College Seminar Hall. Prasanth Nair IAS, Private Secretary to the Minister of State for Tourism handed over the proceedings from the fundraiser, ‘Chill with Gill’ a stand up comedy event held last month at the college, to a few deserving institutions during the event.

Prasanth Nair addressed the gathering highlighting the relevance of the campaign in the current scenario. He appreciated the effort of the students to bring such an issue to the attention of the public. “It is high time to educate both boys and girls as well. But most importantly, it is important to help those who are the less privileged in society,” said Prasanth. Actor and vlogger Archana Kavi and RJ Joseph Annamkutty Jose shared their views on the campaign. Archana Kavi spoke highly of the students who were able to come up with such a great initiative at a young age.