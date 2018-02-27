KOCHI:The tale of Santiago and Manolin is etched in the minds of many. Santiago’s grit and courage in the face of adversity and the gruelling fight he has while in the sea to protect his catch is a tale that continues to inspire many.

The noted work of writer Ernest Hemingway, ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ was immortalised at the 8th Theatre Olympics which is being held in the city. A packed crowd tuned into the play ‘Old Man and The Sea’ by playwright and stage critic Sasidharan Naduvil. The tale of true courage and perseverance was adapted well with the director infusing the element of struggles underwent by third world nations as well.

Theatre artist P T Manoj essayed the role of Santiago while Farzeen donned the role of Manolin.

Staged by the Remembrance Theatre Group (RTG), Thrissur, the play captured the true essence of the novel and also the remarkable chemistry between the fisherman Santiago and the young boy Manolin. “It was while reading the book that it occurred to me the huge potential in adapting it into a play,” said the play’s director Sasidharan Naduvil.

It was in 2013 that the work was staged first. And ever since the play has seen around 40 stages, across the country and outside. “The fruits of labour doesn’t reach the ones who have toiled. That is also one element which I have tried to bring in focus. You can read it in the fight that ensues between Santiago and the sharks, with the sharks trying to cash in on the catch of Santiago. Santiago’s victory and perseverance has been an inspiration to many. The play has also been envisaged as a tribute to the many revolutionaries who have continued fighting against all odds, until their last breath to achieve freedom,” he said.It is after three years that the play is being staged in the city.