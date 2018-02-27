KOCHI: Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Tauqeer, the founder-member of Indian Mujahideen (IM), will be brought to Kochi next month in connection with the probe in the Wagamon SIMI camp case.The NIA Court in Kochi had issued a production warrant following a petition filed by the NIA probing the case. Qureshi, the 35th accused in the Wagamon case, was recently arrested by the Delhi Police from the outskirts of New Delhi.

Following the petition filed by the NIA, the court had issued a warrant to produce Qureshi — currently lodged at Tihar Jail — before the Kochi court on March 23.The NIA will record Qureshi’s arrest in the case in the coming days and seek his custody once he is produced in the Kochi NIA Court.

Taking into account the security issues, the NIA is also planning to examine Qureshi through video-conferencing system connecting the Kochi NIA Court and Tihar Jail.

“There are concerns over the security risk in bringing Qureshi from Delhi to Kochi. However, his custody is very important for us in the Wagamon case. He was the main fundraiser for organising terror camps, including the one in Wagamon, for SIMI cadre. Through his interrogation, we expect to get the details regarding the fund sources for organising the Wagamon SIMI camp,” said an NIA officer.

A native of Maharastra, Qureshi was arrested from New Delhi after he returned from Saudi Arabia early this month for reviving IM.He is also wanted by state agencies for terrorism-related cases in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Qureshi was the treasurer of SIMI when the Wagamon SIMI camp took place in 2007.

Witness examination

Meanwhile, the examination of defence witnesses as part of the trial in the Wagamon case will commence on March 5. As many five defence witnesses have been listed to be examined by the court.It had already completed the examination of prosecution witnesses and the procedures under 313 CrPC.The trial is being held twice a week using video-conferencing system connecting Bengaluru, New Delhi, Bhopal and Ahmedabad. As many as 35 accused persons are facing trial in the case.There are a total of 38 accused, of whom Wasiq Billa is still absconding. Mehaboob Malik, the 31st accused, was shot dead while trying to escape from Bhopal Central Jail last year.