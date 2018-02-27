KOCHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the consultant for Kochi Metro, has made a statement countering the figures related to the first-year performance of Delhi Metro quoted by KMRL.

Comparing the performance of the other metro systems in the country with Kochi Metro, KMRL MD Mohammed Hanish at a press conference the other day had said the Delhi Metro incurred a loss of Rs 167 crore when service was conducted on the 25-km stretch in the first year.

Making a clarification on the statement by the KMRL MD, the DMRC said the 8 km first stretch of Delhi Metro from Dilshad Garden to Kashmiri Gate was commissioned on December 25, 2002, and the company registered an operating profit of Rs 5.04 lakh in the first three months of the 2002-2003 year. ‘‘DMRC registered profit in 2003-04 and also in 2004-05,” clarified the DMRC.

Comparing Kochi Metro’s performance in the first year with the first-year performance of other metros, the KMRL MD had claimed Kochi Metro’s performance in the first year was better.‘‘Bengaluru Metro (8 km) registered Rs 51.64-crore loss, while Chennai Metro’s loss in the first year was Rs 116 crore when the service was conducted on the 10-km stretch. The six months’ loss for Kochi Metro from June to December was Rs 39.6 crore (Rs 6.6 crore per month),’’ said Hanish.

He also said there was a 13 per cent increase in ridership on Kochi Metro and with a considerable increase in non-ticket income, total loss in the first year (from June 2017 to June 2018) was Rs 60 crore.Asked about the contradiction in the figures, KMRL authorities said the figures were collected from reliable sources. ‘‘However, we will verify it once again,’’ said the Metro authorities.