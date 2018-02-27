KOCHI: The Ernakulam district administration supported by the Fisheries and Education Departments has launched a promising project named ‘Puthuyugam’ in which students from the fisher community will be provided free medical and engineering entrance coaching. Following Cyclone Ockhi, the district administration decided to include students from fishermen community for the entrance coaching programme this year.

The authorities carried out a preliminary test in which 79 Plus Two students from different parts of the district attended. After an aptitude examination, 50 students were selected for the entrance course. Apart from the year-long entrance coaching, the selected students will be given classes on communicative English by Sutherland Global Service.

The students who are good in studies, but from the poor financial background are selected for the project. In a similar project conducted last year, the district administration provided free entrance coaching to around 450 students from financially poor backgrounds.The classes would be held during school holidays. Teachers who are expert in the relevant subjects and prominent persons in society have been selected to conduct the classes.