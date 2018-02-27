KOCHI: With Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) constructing modern walkways on either side of the Park Avenue Road, the dearth of parking space had been a big problem faced by those arriving at the hospital, Corporation office, KSRTC bus station and nearby areas. Hence, in order to solve the problem, the district administration has converted the area in front of the Boat Jetty terminal to an exclusive parking spot. The ‘Pay and Park’ facility will be open for the motorists from March 10 onwards.

The District Collector’s move to convert the space comes after motorists and people’s representatives approached him seeking a solution to the shortage of parking space in the area. Though the Corporation allowed the motorists to park on a small portion of the Park Avenue Road, the space was not sufficient enough during peak hours.

“At present, many are parking their vehicles near the roadside. Some space was available in front of the Boat Jetty, so we decided to earmark it as a parking space. This will help to reduce traffic congestion along the Park Avenue Road,” said K Mohammed Y Safirullah, District Collector.

Around 60 cars and 100 motorcycles can be parked in the new parking space. The District Tourism Promotion Council and Kudumbasree have been given the responsibility of maintaining the parking facility.

Besides ample space, the low parking fee compared to that charged by the private parties is another feature of this parking facility. For two-wheelers Rs 5 will be charged hourly while it will be Rs 20 for cars. For the Tempo traveler, the rate is Rs 50, minibus and tourist buses are charged Rs 75 and Rs 100 respectively as parking fee.