KOCHI: Vexed by lack of time to shop for Pongala paraphernalia? How about just buying every other article for Pongala at the tap of a button and getting it delivered right to your doorstep?A diverse collection of pongala paraphernalia is up for grabs at the portal http://ogmartz.com/ launched by city-based Revathy Sivaram. The ex-techie who used to work at Technopark recently came out with her own venture of an online site to buy Pongala articles.

Revathy Sivaram

For someone who has been partaking in the Pongala festival for the past several years, Revathy is privy to the ordeals involved in buying all the odds and ends associated with the festival. “It is especially difficult for the working class to squeeze in time in their busy schedule. Especially in this heat,” she adds. With the online portal, one can sit in the comfort of one’s home or workspace and order the Pongala kits.

Ogmartz is the online e-commerce site of Revathy’s start-up company Octadiz Global. The website is packed with a huge assortment of Pongala kits. One can choose from three specialised categories- the silver, gold and the platinum which contains the ingredients to make the Payasam (offering), the utensils and the pooja articles. “The gold and platinum category has a saree as well,” she says.

“We have ensured that only the best of the ingredients are included in the kit. They are handpicked by us and only top quality ingredients are included. For instance, if you consider the rice we use, it is the most priced variety you can get from the market,” Revathy adds. The Platinum kit includes the Balaramapuram kaithari Kerala saree while the Gold category has a cotton saree.

Apart from the three specialised Pongala kits, the portal is replete with kits containing ingredients for ‘Aravana Payasam’, ‘Sharkara Payasam’, ‘Therali’, Mandaputtu, and ‘Yellow Pongal’, the other offerings during the festival.The website launched on February 22 has hitherto attracted 100 plus orders. The delivery days for the Pongala kits have been fixed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The delivery is also free, she says. The specialised pongala kits have been marked at Rs 549 for Silver kit, Rs 849 for Gold kit, and Rs 959 for Platinum kit.“We have launched with pongala articles. But through the site, we plan to cater to every other need of the customers. Other sections will also be included,” she says.