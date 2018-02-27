KOCHI: Youngsters getting involved in various crimes due to psychological and addiction issues are increasing alarmingly. To counter that, Shalini Rakesh, Faculty and Youth Trainer at Art of Living, at Kochi, is on a mission to revive the youth through the Youth Empowerment and Skill Development (YESPLUS) programme.

“The programme enlightens the young minds about values and principles that are missing today,” says Shalini. “Our aim is to make a ‘happyfied’ campus and help the children come out of their stress and distractions. Children are losing respect for parents and teachers. The earlier days when we were afraid of our elders are long gone. The YESPLUS and its Happiness programme are trying to inject human values into the children and leave an inspiring impact on them.”

Youngsters gathered for the training sessions of the Youth Empowerment

and Skill Development programme

Shalini, who has been in the field for the past 10 years, mentioned that her main focus is on people ranging from the 18-35 age. But she also reaches out to school children. But while the subject might be the same for all students, she changes the style of teaching depending on the demography. “A school kid will get bored if classes are taken in an academic style,” says Shalini. “She or he will want a bit of games, sports and fun to grasp the matter.”

In many cases, students fail to find solace as parents are busy with their careers. “A wrong friend’s circle results in a child succumbing to addictions like tobacco, drugs or alcohol,” she says.Apart from school or college students, Shalini also conducts classes for corporates. “There is a high competition level existing in all spheres of life,” she says. “We used to conduct classes for CA and management students and the reality is even if a person scores high in exams, the confidence level is low, so our classes help them to develop it.”

Shalini says that parents request her to help their ward for an overall development. “Students in this generation have become very sensitive and emotional and even attempt to commit suicide for very silly reasons,” says Shalini. “Through YESPLUS and its hour-long sessions, the students are expected to realise the right value of life and set the priorities right. This prevents them from indulging in illegal activities and falling into depression.”

Shalini has been a volunteer with the Art of Living Institute for sixteen years and has taken the YESPLUS classes to Chennai and Bengaluru. She also takes counselling sessions for celebrities and common people.