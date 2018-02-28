KOCHI: In an attempt to develop Attappadi, the tribal belt in Palakkad district where starvation is claiming lives, the state government has mooted a plan to constitute a separate administrative unit.Once it is implemented, an IAS officer will be appointed as project officer of the unit.

In a report submitted before the High Court, Palakkad Deputy Collector M K Anilkumar, said a proposal has been submitted to the Land Revenue Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram and the Palakkad District Collector in connection with the constitution of a Tribal taluk at Attappadi. A government-level decision is necessary to form a new taluk. A proposal to appoint an IAS officer as project officer, ITDP, Agali, has also been submitted to the government .

In reply to suggestions, the Palakkad Collector has furnished the duties and powers of the proposed project officer.The Collector said all the powers and duties vested with the Ottapalam Sub-Collector over the Attappadi block may be entrusted with the special IAS officer appointed exclusively for the Attappadi block.The project officer is to be the Revenue Divisional Officer for the purpose of the Kerala Restriction on Transfer By and Restoration of Lands to Scheduled Tribes Act, 1999, and should be the managing director of the Attappadi co-operative farming societies.

He/she will also be the controlling officer of DySP Agali for implementing the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, the excise inspector, Agali, the secretary, block panchayat, Attappadi, the secretaries of Agali, Sholayar and Pudur grama panchayats, the programme officer, MNREGS, Attappadi and the child development officer, ICDS, Agali.

The officer will also be the Additional Chief, TRDM, having jurisdiction of the Attappadi block. He should have the authority to supervise the distribution and acquisition of land for tribal people.All expenditure incurred for the developmental and welfare activities implemented by the Departments of SC, ST, Agriculture, Education, LSGs, ICDS, Social Justice, Civil Supplies, Health, KSEB, KWA, Animal Husbandry, Excise, Police, Minor Irrigation, etc are to get sanction from the project officer.

The government is also planning to appoint a special officer to survey the entire area of Attappadi.The report was submitted in response to a petition filed by P D Joseph, of Thrissur, seeking a directive to the state government to ensure that the disbursement of the grant provided by the Central and state governments to the Adivasis within the prescribed time.