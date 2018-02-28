Almost 400 cases of chickenpox and close to 26,319 cases of fever have been reported in the city so far. The Health Department issues instructions on precautionary measures that are to be taken to beat summer diseases

KOCHI: Summer diseases are making their presence known as the temperature goes up day by day. Taking into consideration the increasing temperature and associated health problems that are cropping up in the city, the Health Department has come forward with instructions for the people.

“Usually as summer approaches, we get directives from the state government on all the preventive and precautionary measures that are to be taken. We have sent out our own set of instructions. People should drink the right amount of water. They should immediately approach the nearest hospital in case the

heat gets to them and they feel dizzy or suffer from any other kind of problems. The immediate measure that has to be taken if one suffers from sun-stroke, is to find shade and cool oneself by pouring water. People should also make sure to wear thin clothes suitable for the climate and carry water with them all the time,” said N K Kuttappan, DMO.

He said it is also necessary to ensure one drinks pure water. “Consumption of water from outside and unknown sources should be avoided as much as possible. One should also carry water with them at all time and avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm,” he added.

“Several cases of chickenpox have been reported. We advise isolation and proper treatment with antibiotics in cases of severe infection. There is an isolation ward at the General Hospital where we can admit up to 12 patients at a time. We also have enough staff to tend to the patients. We are treating the situation with utmost care and required importance. As of now this the only communicable disease reported with regard to the summer. Regular fever cases associated with summer are also coming in,” said Dr P J Cyriac, RMO, General Hospital.

The total number of fever cases reported so far this year has gone up to 26,319. 327 cases of chickenpox have been reported while 56 cases of suspected dengue were also found of which three were confirmed.

There has been an increase in the number of chickenpox cases from January. In January, 135 chickenpox cases were reported. However, in February, the numbers have gone up to 192 so far.“The incidence of chickenpox has not gone up massively. But we are keeping an eye out,” said Dr Sreedevi, additional DMO and surveillance officer.