Kishore Rungta

KOCHI: Kishore Rungta, director (finance), Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), has been selected for the post of chairman and managing director of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT).

The Department of Personnel and Training, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), recommended Rungta’s name after he was interviewed in the selection meeting on Tuesday. Last week, Manoj Mishra, CMD of National Fertilisers Ltd was given additional charge of Udyogamandal-based FACT. With Rungta’s appointment, FACT has finally got a full-time CMD after Jaiveer Srivastava was removed from the post in November 2016 following a corruption case in awarding the gypsum contract.