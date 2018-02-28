KOCHI: Four unidentified bodies were found in different places in the district this week. Two of the bodies were found in Aluva region while one was found in Chittoor- Vaduthala canal. The fourth body is of a youth who got injured while trying to board the New Delhi-bound Kerala Express.The youth, in his 30s, was hit by the train last Friday. He wears a black pant and violet shirt. His body has been shifted to the morgue of Ernakulam General Hospital and is yet to be identified.

The body that was found in Chittoor- Vadhuthala canal is of a man. It has started decomposing and the person is suspected to have died last week. The body was found by the locals. The deceased is around 60 years and is wearing a maroon shirt. His body is also kept in the Ernakulam General Hospital morgue.

One of the bodies found in Aluva appears to be that of a 50-year-old man. The body was spotted near Crescent Public School, Thottumugham, by the local residents. He was wearing a saffron dhoti and blue shirt. The locals said the man was seen collecting money from the houses in the locality and had told people that he was on a pilgrimage to Velankanni.

The second body found near Cheerakkada temple in Aluva was of a 60-year-old man. Police suspect he might have been hit by a passing train. He wears a blue shirt and white dhoti and has a wooden rosary. Aluva east police have registered cases and are investigating the deaths.

“Both the bodies are yet to be identified and are kept at the Aluva district hospital morgue,” said police.

In November 2017, a body was found in a sack in Nettoor lake. Later in January this year, another unidentified body was found in a plastic barrel filled with concrete at Kumbalam.

‘Express’ had reported in January that the number of unidentified bodies in the city has reached disturbing and appalling proportions. In an RTI application filed by Raju Vazhakkala, an activist, it was revealed that a total of 395 unidentified bodies were found in the city in the past six years. The General Hospital receives at least 60 bodies a year at an average of five every month.

Woman’s body found in river

The body of a woman, who had been missing for the past few days, has been found in the Aluva river. Junaida,45, was missing from Saturday. She was staying in an ashram in Pookattupady. Her body was found in the Periyar river near Thottakkattukara. A bag containing a suicide note was also found near the body. “ She had some mental problems. The body has been shifted to the Aluva district hospital. It will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem,” police said.