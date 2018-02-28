KOCHI: The Air Intelligence unit of the Customs Department has foiled gold smuggling attempts at the Nedumbassery airport on Tuesday. In two separate incidents, gold worth over Rs 8 lakh was seized from two passengers who arrived from Gulf countries.

In the first incident, a Malappuram native was caught with two crude gold chains weighing 160.9 gms. The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed the gold chain worth over Rs 4.48 lakh inside his socks.

In another incident, two gold chains weighing 160 gms worth Rs 4.46 lakh were seized from another Malappuram native who arrived from Doha. The passenger had concealed the gold inside the underwear. In both the incidents, the chains were released on payment of a duty of 38.5 per cent, a fine of Rs 50,000 and a penalty Rs 25,000.

The Customs also seized 30 packets of fruit blend gel (health drink) valued at Rs 1,74,000 from a passenger who arrived from Malaysia. The gel was seized after finding it was brought for commercial purposes. The product is pending release on the production of FSSAI certificate. The passenger was slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 and a penalty of Rs 25,000.