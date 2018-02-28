KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic College Managers’ Association (KCCMA) and KCBC Commission for Education (KCE) have opposed the government’s decision to facilitate campus politics in self-governing colleges based on the recommendations of the Justice Dineshan Committee report.

“The process of coming out with such a law is going on at a time when court orders exist against campus politics in aided colleges. Students from colleges marred with violence and unrest due to campus politics, come to self-governing colleges to pursue studies. The possibility of politics in the latter will affect discipline and atmosphere on the campus,” said KCE chairman Mar Andrews Thazath in a note.

Questioning the move, KCCMA said, “when we already have a democratic way of selecting student representatives in self-governing collegesthe move to come up with a law enabling the formation of associations for teachers and students politically on campuses is questionable.”Thazhat said KCE will oppose such moves which are made without giving much thought to consequences. If necessary, we will approach the court, he said.