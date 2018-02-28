KOCHI: Living beyond the seven seas for the past 20 years, this IT couple decided not to leave their passion for music behind while creating a professional life in Los Angeles. Sitaraman Vishwanathan and his wife Vidya Sitaraman have already released four albums in Indian Classical music.

They contain devotional songs with T S Radhakrishnan composing the music for two of them (Sarvamangala Dhayakan and Devamrutham) and Sitaraman’s teacher Ramesh Narayan handling the other two (Meera Govindham, Volume 1 and 2). Each of their albums has an average of 10 songs and it is sold through multiple media and retail shops.

“Music has always been our passion,” said Sitaram. “It was in 2014 that we chose to make albums with the help of our mentors. Both I and my wife handled the vocals.” In the albums, while the husband sings in Hindustani style, the wife croons in Carnatic. Sitaram said that he continues to learn Hindustani music from Ramesh through Skype depending on time and mutual convenience.

Vidya was trained by her mother Mahalakshmi Seshan. Today, she runs a music academy in California called ‘Sopana Vasantha Sangeeth’, where classical music and bhajans are taught to more than 50 students, mostly Indians. “Though I am an IT professional and lead a busy life, I wanted to impart my musical knowledge to the children,” she said. Her own children Aishwarya Sitaraman and Sai Krishna Sitaraman have sung with them in the second volume of Meera Govindham.

The couples affirmed that they are not making the albums with a profit-motive but purely out of passion. “Many times we give away the records for free,” said Sitharam. “We are doing it for self-satisfaction and the joy of singing.” The couple are also active in organising musical concerts in America.