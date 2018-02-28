KOCHI: Following a directive from District Collector Muhammed Y Safirulla, the Public Works Department has started work to widen the NH stretch near Vyttila junction, which has been witnessing severe traffic block owing to the ongoing construction of the flyover.

Safirulla along with RTO Reji P Varghese, Assitant Commissioner of Police Abdul Salam and NHAI and PWD officers visited the Vytilla junction on Monday night to take stock of the situation.The District Collector suggested the road widening work should be carried out in coordination with various government departments to ensure smooth flow of traffic at Vyttila.

As part of the work, the service road near the Vyttila-Ponnurunni signal has been removed. Also, the medians and barricades on the roadside at the signal were dismantled.The median at Vyttila junction has also been removed. The footpath towards the Kadavanthara side near the watchtower will be removed soon.

The damaged drains will be reconstructed and concrete slabs will be laid to the extend the width of the road on both sides.Safirulla also directed the PWD to remove the bus shelter at Vyttila where buses coming from the Aluva side stop. Similarly, the barricades on the road towards Kundannor will be placed in such a way vehicles will get more space to cross the junction.The construction of the flyover started in December 2017 and it is expected to be commissioned within 18 months.