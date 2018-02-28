KOCHI: “Art is something which should surprise others”- this is what Vipin Raj’s teacher Gangadharan always told him and this sculptor has kept his word. For Vipin, making sculptures of elephants is not only a passion but also his profession.

It has been 10 years that he is into sculpting models of elephants. But making realistic-looking sculptures was not something that he learned by himself but after seeing the works of his teacher, Gangadharan. He says, “From my childhood, I was making small sculptures. My father, Rajapan told me that if I want to learn more about sculpting, I should learn it from the person who is a master in it. So I went to Guru Gangadharan, who was known for his wood works, and learned the technicalities.”

At present, he has done more than 30 models of elephants. On being asked why he chose elephants, he says, “I saw that the people in Kerala are obsessed about elephants and the animal has a cultural importance also. So I thought of concentrating on them.”

People sometimes mistake his elephant models to be real because of the detailing with which he does his sculptures. “It was actually my wish to create realistic looking elephants and for each of my works I have spent days to create it with maximum perfection,” he says. The medium that this self-taught sculptor uses is wood, so that the sculpture looks real. Before making the models he pictures the body and shapes the muscles of the animal. Thereafter, he applies a mix of colours prepared by him and in the end he applies a coat of the stainer that is used to polish wood to give it a refined look.

Vipin has started a Facebook page some six months back where he sells his sculptures. He says, “People connect with me after looking at the models that I upload almost every day. I have got orders from New Delhi, Bengaluru and from abroad.” Depending on the size of the elephants, the sculptures are priced upto Rs 3 lakh. He also makes customised sculptures for customers.