KOCHI: The New Year celebrations in Kochi were by and large peaceful, thanks to the joint effort of the Police, Excise and Motor Vehicle departments. The ISL match, various New Year parties and historic Pappanhi burning at Fort Kochi were supposed to be major headaches as far as security aspects are concerned. However, with nearly 1,000 police officers deployed in various parts of the city, nothing unwanted happened.

The ISL match ended at 7.30 pm on Sunday. The police had also given instructions to major hangouts including cafe joints to down the shutters by 11 pm. The city was divided into separate zones for combined operations of the police and MVD squads.

Meanwhile, the IMFL shops did not witness extraordinary rush on Sunday. Those Bevco outlets, especially which were located within the city, saw a moderate crowd, which is uncommon during New Year’s eve. The outlets also closed by 7 pm.

Meanwhile, overall in Kerala, the sales of liquor hit a new record on the New Year’s eve. The sales figures on December 31 increased by Rs 8.5 crore compared to last year. The last ten days of December saw the liquor sales in Kerala touching Rs 7,480.14 crore.