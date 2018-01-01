KOCHI: It is the choice of colours, fabrics, prints, weaves, embroideries which specifies the place of its make. To give a taste of different varieties of fabrics and handlooms used in different places ‘Cottonfab’ is in the city with their new collection in different colours and patterns. The exhibition is being organised by Awadh Hathkarga Hastshilp Evam Grampdyog Samiti started at Marine Drive ground, Kochi.

There are around 120 stalls.The exhibition offers a different shopping experience as this season end sale includes more varieties of fabrics with works like Chikan work, Tussar tissue sarees, patterns made using wax technology (Chanderi silk) and Bandhani sarees. Chikan work is one of the major attractions as it is a design introduced 400 years back.

Handloom materials are in great demand and even foreigners prefer the trendy varieties of handlooms as summer is around the corner. The traditional Ari and needlework crochet on cotton and georgette fabrics from Lucknow, Kota-Doria dress materials from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi and Maheshwari saris, Block print Kurtis from Gujarat and Rajasthan are also the major attractions in the exhibition.

The secretary, Javed Alam said, “ Often the weavers in India do not get the right profit as middleman plays in between sales. Cottonfab aims at introducing these weavers through exhibitions thereby allowing them to sell the product directly to the customer.” This exhibition is also being conducted as part of ‘Make in India’ in order to encourage the upcoming weavers to display their works.

The price range of the saris start from Rs300 and depending on the quality and work the price can go up to Rs 3,000.The price of dress materials begins from Rs 400 to Rs 4,000.Banaras saris which is a trendsetter in Kerala has also been displayed .”We have introduced new pattern this time and the price ranges from 1,000 to 8,500 rupees,”said Rais Ahmed, one of the Weaver.

Apart from dress materials, a wide range of mats, rugs, quilts and a range of exotic jewellery have also been exhibited.Bangles in Lacquer and glass, as well as bracelets made using metal and wood are also finding interest among customers. Handbags and footwear are also available in various designs. The exhibition will be continue till January 15 from 10.30 am to 9 pm.