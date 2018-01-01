KOCHI: Josephkutty, 64, of Edathua now has the heart of P M Manoj, 38, of Mala in Thrissur beating in him. Manoj succumbed to injuries after meeting with an accident in Annamanada earlier in December. Josephkutty, who was under treatment in Bengaluru, was brought to Lisie on air ambulance. Manoj is survived by his wife, who is visually challenged, and two kids. His organs were donated to various recipients across the state through the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing.

