KOCHI: When Arjun Unnikrishnan started ‘The Red Cycle’ in 2015, his main aim was to make sanitary napkins available easily for young girls. However, over the months, he realised accessibility to sanitary napkins was not the only issue plaguing the state. There were a host of other issues that needed to be talked about. The taboo associated with the monthly cycle and the unwillingness of schools, parents and even gynaecologists, topped the list.

“I was in Plus Two when I thought about starting the project. My teacher Mellanie Marques at the Devagiri CMI Public School in Kozhikode, who is also the co-founder of the programme, was the one who told me that girls were not comfortable about speaking about the issue. This is when we decided that Red Cycle should address menstruation taboos,” said Arjun.

Arjun with his core team- Meemansa Singh (law student), Shradha Shreejaya (graduate in Biochemistry; masters in ecology, Aparna Divakar (Rural Management student in IRMA Gujarat), Sreyas Mariyam Salim (MBBS student, Kozhikode MC) and Shibili Suhana (Sociology and Forensic Science student), started sensitising people about menstrual health and how important it is talk about the monthly cycle. Most recently, they have also opted to talk about sustainable and alternative menstrual products.

Many times, Arjun feels, school teachers themselves were often apprehensive of how the reception to the classes would be. “I would often take the classes for boys and girls by myself. Conducting such awareness classes meant that we would be normalising a topic which is still quite taboo in society and the teachers were afraid whether the students would imbibe some of the words regarding menstruation in their vocabulary,” said Arjun.

Some of the students, depending on the kind of schools they visited, were also not very receptive about the campaign. “Sometimes boys would come and question the kind of topic we were dealing with. But I am glad that many boys are opening up. But I noticed that the biggest mental block that boys have is that they don’t see menstruation to be a unique event in a women’s life. They are not sensitive enough,” he said. Also, doctors and parents are often judgemental, he said.

This is why, The Red Cycle does not have any specific target group. “We take classes for anyone who ask for them- whether they be students, teachers, parents and even doctors,” he said.Red Cycle has also teamed up with students from the Kozhikode Medical College to help young girls clear doubts on the medical aspects of menstruation. Most recently, The Red Cycle had teamed up with Sustainable Menstruation Kerala Collective (SMKC) as part of the Aarthava Yaanam initiative covering 14 districts in the state.

Collective responsibility

Arjun believes there is a collective responsibility to ensure that menstruation in women is considered a normal event. “However, nowadays, we have sanitary napkin companies and other organisations trying to exploit the concept. Their aggressive advertising can be seen as devoid of responsibility. They are popularising the sanitary napkins alone while there are many other alternative and sustainable methods. They are also lapping on the ignorance of the public,” he said.

