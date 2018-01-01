KOCHI: The annual ‘nadathurappu’ festival - the opening of the doors of the shrine - at the Thiruvairanikulam temple in Kalady will begin on Monday. The sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Parvathy will be opened for devotees only for 12 days from Thiruvathira in the Malayalam month of Dhanu (from January 1-12).

The holy ornaments to adorn the deity will be brought from ‘Akavoor Mana’ in a chariot procession. Devotees can enter the temple from 3 am to 1:30 pm and 4 pm to 8.30 pm during the festival days. The sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Parvathy will be closed after the celebrations.

Green protocol will be in effect during the 12-day festival. The police have enforced strict regulations to ensure security in the area. As part of security measures, surveillance cameras have been installed in the area. In view of the heavy rush of devotees,the KSRTC has decided to run special services with night schedules too.