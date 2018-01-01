Passengers at Vypeen jetty waiting for a ferry to take them to Fort Kochi for the New Year celebration on Sunday evening

KOCHI: The lack of adequate number of ferries to Fort Kochi took the sheen out of the new year celebrations of Vypeen islanders.According to them, the lack of connectivity left many stranded at the boat jetty at Vypeen for hours. The stranded new year revellers included children and women, who wanted to see the historic burning of Pappanji, the major attraction of Kochi’s new year celebration.

“A large number of passengers waited for hours to get to the other side of Vypeen. Also, one ferry could accommodate only 150 passengers. The authorities should have deployed more number of ferries or vessels with more capacity,” said Majnu Komath, chairman of Fort Vypeen People’s Collective.

He said the authorities concerned could have started services from Fort Vypeen to Fort Kochi, which would have eased out the congestion at Vypeen jetty. Also, people getting down at Fort Kochi from Vypeen jetty have to walk another one and a half kms to reach the Parade Ground, where the new year celebrations are organised this year.

The Kochi Corporation had rolled out a second ferry to service the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route to facilitate more people to reach Fort Kochi for the new year celebration. However, it seems this too seemed inadequate.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Collector announced that boat timings from Fort Kochi to Vypeen have been extended to 1 am in the morning on Monday to help the new year revellers to return after the celebrations at Fort Kochi.