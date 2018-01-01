KOCHI: Collecting stamps is a hobby for many. But going the extra mile to ensure he has a rare collection is only what an enthusiastic philatelist would do. Muvattupuzha-based chief ticket inspector Toneesh Thomas’s speciality is that he has been able to collect over 2,000 stamps, many of them rare ,while also conducting quiz events across the country.

A quiz master, a stamp collector and the chief Ticket inspector, Toneesh has achieved many titles over the past 28 years. He says, “ Collecting stamps is my interest from a very long time and I recently exhibited my stamp collection at the ‘Life Line of India’ exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. Through that exhibition, the evolution of the Indian railways from the beginning to the pre-independence era of the metro rail age was chronologically displayed.”

Toneesh is proud of his personal stamp collection and he has often been using these stamps to conducting exhibitions so that people become aware of the history of India and the Indian Railways. He has conducted several stamp collection exhibitions on various themes such as ‘My Life My Message’ on Gandhiji, ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ on Freedom Movement’, ‘Incredible India’ on Tourism and Wildlife and ‘Destination Kerala’ on Kerala Tourism. His collection of stamps has appeared in several magazines and newspapers.

Toneesh started collecting stamps when he was just eight years old. “One can always collect stamps when one has enough time. I started as an eclectic collector and this hobby has helped me to conduct a lot of quizzes,” he said. Toneesh has ten years of experience as a quizzer and twenty five years of expertise being a Quiz Master. He has conducted more than eight hundred quiz programmes, including the University Youth Festivals, All India Radio and TV Channels.

Besides this, Toneesh who is also a former president of Jaycees has won nationals awards for Outstanding Zone Officer, Outstanding Life Member and Most Accomplished Member of Junior Chamber International, India. He is an active member of Y’s Men International and has served as Regional Service Director of Mid West India Region for six years. He was also awarded the prestigious ‘Elmer Crowe Award’ for Outstanding District Governor of Y’s Men International.