KOCHI: Apublic hearing of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission (KARC) will be held on Thursday at Ernakulam Town Hall. The objective of the hearing is to receive feedback and opinions on various welfare programmes initiated by the state government for migrant labourers and senior citizens. V S Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister and the present chairman of KARC, will participate in the public hearing, which will begin at 10 am.

Commission member and former chief secretary C P Nair and Sheela Thomas will also attend the event. The fourth KARC was formed with Achuthanandan as chairman, and C P Nair and Neelagangadharan as members in August 2016. The first report of the Commission to the government was related to the Vigilance Department, where it recommended setting up of a State Vigilance Commission on the lines of the Central Vigilance Commission. The report was submitted in August 2017.

The Commission is set to submit its report on improving the efficiency of the government later this month. The Commission had set up an expert committee to study the ways to improve the government’s administration.

A report on the impact of the welfare schemes announced by the government for senior citizens, differently-abled, women and children will be submitted in February and a report on people-friendly initiatives will be submitted in March-April this year, the release said.After the hearing in Ernakulam, the Commission will conduct a similar event in Palakkad (January 5) and Kannur (January 11).