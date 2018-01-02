KOCHI: The blanket of fog covering the city in the early morning hours has become a common sight this winter. The temperature this winter is low compared to the previous years and Kochiites find themselves burrowing deep into their blankets towards early morning. “Even the water is very cold,” said Vishaka, a college student.

A person takes a morning jog unmindfull

of the biting cold at Queens Way in

Kochi |  Albin Mathew

According to the experts, the dip in temperature is due to a change in atmospheric patterns. “Munnar is in the grip of frost this winter, with temperature going down as low as 2 degree Celsius. The climate is colder. And with the wind blowing from East to West, the cool air from Munnar has led to a dip in temperature in Kochi. The climate is not unusual. But we can attribute the cooler climate to these factors,” said Manoj M G, cusat Radar Center.

He said, since we are situated in a different terrain, the lowest temperature here is 21 degree Celsius. “However, in the hilly areas like Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam it could have gone down to almost 15 degree Celsius,” he added.

The day time temperature meanwhile has gone up. “We expected only 32 degree Celsius. But as of now, the highest is 33.5 degree surpassing the estimate by 1.5 degree,” said Manoj. Apparently, the downward movement of the wind is causing the temperature to rise. “The change in circulation pattern of air in the atmosphere is affecting the climate on the whole,” he said.All this climatic changes have everyone wondering about the ferocity of summer this year. Speculations are rife. According to some the summer of 2018 might be a tad bit harsher than the previous years.



Adverse effect on health



At least nine out of ten people in the city are suffering from sore throat and cold. Skin-related issues too have cropped up. “Nearly all members of my family are down with cold. The heat during the day time clashes with the chill in the night. This has badly affected the health of many,” said Maya, who works at a private firm in the city.