KOCHI: The High Court has ordered a CBI probe in a case related to the murder of an elderly couple at Ranni. George John alias Joy, 75, and his wife, Kunjunjamma John, 72, were found dead in their house at Valiyaparambilpadi at Ranni on December 16, 2014.The court observed the laxity on the part of the state police has caused disappearance of evidence which, it appears, was available initially. “The probe has to be started on a clean slate to make it an effective one.

So, the CBI should conduct a fresh investigation,” the court stated.The court issued the order on a petition filed by Dr Jikky John, Kumbanad, daughter of the deceased persons, seeking a CBI probe in the case. According to the judgment, George John had 80 per cent permanent disability and was confined to a wheelchair and Kunjunjamma had age-related ailments. However, the police took a view John murdered his wife before committing suicide.

Based on the complaints lodged with the Centre and the state government, a special team was constituted. Later, the team arrested three Uttar Pradesh natives in the case. They also filed a final report in the case.

The court observed a chopper found in the cupboard alone was sufficient for the investigating officer to take a view that it was a case of double murder. “How the probe officer missed the bloodstained chopper in the cupboard and the country-made gun and the cartridges under the mattress and under the chair is still a mystery. The police made a mess of the case initially,” the court observed.

The court also flayed the police for making a public statement John committed suicide after killing his wife. Even after the recovery of the gun from the dining hall of the house, the police did not tread the right path. They made a blunder by registering a new case under the Arms Act on the basis of the seizure of the gun and the cartridges. Though the second probe officer recovered the dress worn by the first accused at the time of the incident, no witness has been cited to prove the dress belonged to him, the court said.