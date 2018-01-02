KOCHI: The fog and mist and the drop in temperature during the wee hours and the sudden increase of temperature after 10 ‘0 clock prove that Kochi is very much vulnerable to the climatic variations. On Monday, at 22 degree celsius, the city recorded its lowest temperature. According to accuweather.com, the low temperature for Tuesday was 23 degree celsius while high temperature was at 33 degree celsius.

According to experts, a warming of the ocean surface around small islands has already been detected, and this trend is expected to continue.

Projections show that this warming will be accompanied by an increase in heavy rainfall events and other temporal and spatial changes in precipitation patterns, and by more intense or frequent cyclones. “Coastal areas, water resources and biodiversity are already under pressure because of the unsustainable use of available natural resources. With climate change, negative impacts on agriculture are predicted. Mangroves will be threatened by sea level rise and an increase in extreme weather events. Water resources are expected to be stressed by changes in precipitation patterns,” according to a report by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The experts pointed out that there is a need for change in governance and planning processes at all levels so as to create awareness among the public on steps need to overcome the challenges posed by climatic change. “The local bodies should show a greater sense of ownership to incorporate climate adaptation perspectives,” they added.

According to a report by ICLEI, which conducted a detailed study on climatic changes in Kochi, there is a need to localize climate change and link it to current issues in the city. “Its impacts must be communicated in a language that the common people – the first ones to suffer from them - can understand, and thus can relate to them. Co-creating the messages, tailoring them to the beneficiaries’ needs and linking them to local culture and tradition, will increase the chances of its acceptance,” it added.