KOCHI: Sree Hari S, a face known to Malayali music lovers from reality TV shows, and his guru Prakash P R, led the weekly Arts and Medicine show organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation at the Government General hospital on Wednesday.For Sree Hari, a second year degree student at the RLV College of Music Trippunithura, the hospital is a familiar venue since he had performed at A&M programmes before; but for Swathy Rajeesh, a singer and music teacher, who joined him on stage for the 202nd edition, it was a novel experience.

Sree Hari began the concert with Navakabhishekam Kazhinju from the movie ‘Guruvayoor Kesavan’, and Swarganandhini from the movie ‘Lankadahanam’. Swathy followed with Karunamayaneh, a devotional song, while Prakash captivated the audience with his rendition of the song Hridayasarasile. Together they belted out some fifteen melodies, appreciatively received by the audience consisting of staff, patients and bystanders.

Arts and Medicine, a one and a half hour programme of therapeutic music for the solace of patients, is a joint initiative of the Kochi Biennale Foundation and Mehboob Memorial Orchestra and sponsored by CAFS (Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services) organised on Wednesdays.Hari who hails from Thrikkakara was the finalist of ‘Junior Idol Season 2’ on Jaihind TV and quarter finalist of ‘Super Star Junior 3’ on Amritha TV. He has eight songs to his credit in two music albums, and has lent his voice to two songs composed by M K Arjunan master.