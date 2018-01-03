KOCHI: The High Court has sought the view of the Ernakulam District Collector and the State Dam Safety Authority (SDSA) on a petition seeking to halt the construction of a temporary bund in Konoth Puzha near Kanjiramattam. The petitioner sought a directive to SDSA for conducting a study on the impact of the construction on the river and on the safety of the people living on its banks.

M R Satheesh of Tripunithura filed the petition, submitting the Konoth Puzha starts from Vetuvelikadavu. The river had recently been cleaned of all wastes including the debris of dismantled bund. As a result, the flow of water in the river was restored and aquatic plants and fish were now back in it. The proposed construction near Kanjiramattam bridge at Puthenkavu will revert the river to its old condition, the petition said.