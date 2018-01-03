KOCHI: The Kamala Mills fire tragedy in Mumbai, which claimed the lives of 14 last week, has brought the spotlight back on the poor fire safety mechanism in Kochi. The Mumbai pub inferno had one positive effect-it spurred the Kochi Fire and Rescue Services Department into action. They began inspections to ensure the buildings in the city are adhering to the fire safety rules.Assistant Divisional Fire Officer V Sidhakumar said the department has been conducting periodic checks in the wake of the Mumbai fire. “We inspected many hotels prior to the New Year celebrations to ensure they were adhering to the safety norms. Inspections are underway at various locations”, he added.

As many as 200 high-rises in the city are vulnerable to fire mishap due to the absence of proper fire safety mechanisms. Earlier, the Fire and Rescue Services Department had found around 782 buildings, including schools, colleges and shopping malls, standing at a height of above 15 metres, to be lacking even the basic fire protection systems. Though notices were served, the owners of these high-rises are yet to follow the regulations. They are putting hundreds of lives in danger.

“Fire officers are conducting inspections and serving notices on those who have failed to put in place proper safety mechanisms. The department has given a timeframe to a few building owners within which they have to install an effective fire safety mechanism as the law stipulates,” said Sidhakumar. He said the Fire and Rescue Services Department has not been lackadaisical in taking action against the errant owners.

According to National Building Code (NBC) of India, all high-rise buildings which house a cinema hall come under the category of assembly buildings.

NBC has also issued clear guidelines on fire and life safety rules mandatory for all high-rises (as per the guidelines, all buildings 15 metre or above in height shall be considered as a high-rise). The systems that need to be installed in a high-rise include Automatic fire detection and alarm system, automatic sprinkler system, fire resistive door, fire exit and a fire lift to enable service personnel to reach the different floors. The Fire and Rescue Services Department issues NOC to buildings to commence operations only if it adheres to the norms set by NBC.



With new skyscrapers popping up every month and residential complexes flourishing, the department is having a tough task balancing inspections with their routine work.Last week saw some major and minor fire accidents in Kochi. Barely hours after a major fire ravaged a shopping complex at the Electronics Street near Pallimukku on December 29, a fire broke out early next day in a furniture and handicrafts showroom at Palluruthy. The loss resulting from the fire has been put at Rs 2 lakh. The buildings located nearby also suffered damage in the blaze. Prior to these incidents, a major fire broke out at Bank of Baroda branch on T D Road on December 21.

“Many buildings have fire safety systems but they are not maintained properly, and the systems do not function properly. According to the norms, the systems have to be inspected every year by the Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel. But the building owners do not get their system reviewed periodically,” said an officer.

According to Sidhakumar, the Fire and Rescue Services Department is equipped to fight any type of fire. “Recently, a new water tender, which has a capacity of 1,200 litres of water and 450 litres of foam, was commissioned for the Ernakulam Division. Besides, we have been allocated a Water Mist Mini Fire Tender too,” said Sidhakumar.

The heat’s up

As many as 200 high-rises in the city are vulnerable to fire mishap due to the absence of proper fire safety mechanisms

The Fire and Rescue Services Department had found around 782 buildings, including schools, colleges and shopping malls to be lacking even the basic fire protection systems

Though notices were served, the owners of these high-rises are yet to follow the regulations

NBC has issued clear guidelines on fire and life safety rules mandatory for all high-rises