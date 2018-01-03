KOCHI: The Tourism Department is holding discussions with boat clubs and boat race organisers to start a snakeboat race modelled on the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Kerala. A top officer with the department said talks are in an advanced stage, with the IPL-model boat race a distinct possibility in 2018.

“Currently, it has been decided to introduce a points system. Like other racing events, points will be given to snakeboats based on the position each boat secures in the races. The top four boats with maximum points will participate in the final event which will be held at Kottappuram. The boats have to be registered for this purpose,” an officer said.

According to the officer, such an event will attract more overseas tourists. “Snakeboat race is a popular event among foreign tourists. If an organised league system is introduced, we can market it abroad and attract more tourists to Kerala,” he said.

Boat clubs, boat owners, organisers and tourism officers had met recently to deliberate on the matter. “The clubs and organisers are interested to take part in the event. An agreement has to be reached over the format of the event. If possible, the league event will be held this year itself,” the officer said.