KOCHI: Dhundoo, your personal fleet assistant provides the ultimate tracking solution to every enterprise’s basic monitoring system by providing intelligent data analytics that connects your assets, people and work together enabling safety and efficiency of operations. The tracking platform was established by a core team of six members and four other members from the sales and marketing team in November, 2016.

Founder and Ceo, Manish Sevlani, 27 and his team are graduates from National Institute of Technology, Warangal who discovered the demand and supply gap for efficient cloud based telematics in the country. Dhundoo is currently operating in Hyderabad, Bhopal, Nagpur and Ahmedabad and will also plant it’s headquarters at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhopal and Bangalore.

Their services include live tracking, digital logbook, personalised alerts, theft prevention, driver performance, vehicle diagnostic, workforce management and better delivery. Bootstrapping the enterprise with seed capital of R40 lakh from friends and family, an in-house application without any function being outsourced was presented at T-hub. Incubated at T-Hub, the startup is accelerated by NASSCOM’s 10,000 startups and mentored by NITW America’s Alumni Chapter, Dhundoo has a profit margin of about 45 per cent.

While bringing the idea of a startup into action is a task in itself, Dhundoo has created the need for a niche market with the unique selling proposition of being Internet of Things (IOT) based, cloud based and above all, providing monetary benefits to it’s clients through an algorithm for root optimisation. They provide their business services to school buses, commercial vehicles, field force management and others. They have also provided their business to government services such as the Maharashtra government’s Ministry of Health for tracking interns who were sent to the Gadchiroli district to provide health services.

With competitors in the fleet tracking business with big names like Tata Docomo and Northstar, convincing the clients with regard to the uniqueness and benefits of the service having limited manpower in each segment of the organisation has been a challenge, despite which the startup secured an annual turnover of about R30 lakh. “As an IOT cloud based tracking platform, we want to expand pan India and cater our services internationally,” says Rohit Jan, handling Finance and Strategy as part of the core team of Dhundoo.