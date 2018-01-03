KOCHI: Despite the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) initiating several drives against motorists who use light emitting diode (LED) and high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps on their vehicle, they have failed miserably to rein in the growing menace which is posing a threat to pedestrians and other motorists. Though complaints are pouring in at MVD, no effective action has been taken by the latter to control the high-beam lights which obstruct the vision of other drivers.

“We are afraid to drive at night as the high-beam lights from the opposite vehicle impedes our vision. Sometimes, it leaves us temporarily blinded. Why are the police and MVD not acting against such persons?” asked Shibu, a retired government employee who once met with an accident after due to the high-density light from another vehicle.Though MVD registered cases against around 5,000 high-beam users last year, they are yet to bring the menace under control. People say if MVD initiates a mass drive against high-beam users, the nuisance can be controlled at a certain level.

“When MVD conducted a drive in the beginning of 2017, people owning high-beam vehicles kept the latter away from the road. But the menace has restarted due to MVD’s lackadaisical attitude,” said Anoop, an employee with the Ernakulam civil station.

MVD officers said lack of enough manpower was creating hurdles in effective inspection. “Officers working during daytime are also engaged in night duty. If the department has sufficient staff, the situation may not arise,” said an MVD officer requesting anonymity.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Ajith Kumar told Express proper action will be taken within days. “We will soon launch a campaign by joining hands with the police against the HID lamps fitted on the vehicles. The drive aims at complete eradication of the high-beam lights,” he said.