Policeman found hanging at Kochi's Kadavanthara police station
Published: 03rd January 2018

KOCHI: A police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide at a police station here by hanging, police said today.
Additional Sub Inspector P M Thomas was found hanging at the Kadavanthara police station premises here this morning.
It was a case of suicide, police said.
Thomas, hailing from Vallarpadam near here, might have taken the extreme step owing to personal issues, they said.